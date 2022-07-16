Miss Akwaaba ‘22 Live Tv Reality Show starts July 16

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: Ceejay TV

The much awaited culture and tourism beauty pageant Miss Akwaaba Ghana takes off this coming Saturday Live at the ultra modern CeejayTV Studio, Lapaz-Accra. Time: 8pm sharp



The Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant will be broadcast live on CeejayTV and other tv stations (later to be announced) every Saturday and Wednesday at 8pm sharp. There will also be live-streaming on all Ceejay Multimedia social media platforms, the GhanaWeb, the BaseTV and many others



Get ready for a very exciting and rollicking Miss Akwaaba’22 cultural and tourism beauty pageant show. The finals of the Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant will take place on Friday 19th August, 2022 at the National Theatre, Accra



The ultimate winner of Miss Akwaaba, apart from having the bragging rights of being the first lady to be crowned Miss Akwaaba, goes home with a cash prize of 10,000 cedis and also an all expense paid trip to Dubai plus pocket money. First runner up also receives 7,000 cedis, whilst the second runner up also receives 5,000 cedis. There’ll be other prizes for deserving contestants during each of the live shows



