Music of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Mishasha drops visuals for ‘1 by 1’ featuring MzVee

play videoDancehall artiste, Mishasha and MzVee

Budding Ghanaian female dancehall musician, Mishasha has dropped visuals of her new song titled ‘1 By 1’.



She teamed up with MzVee on this piece under the tutelage of Red Panther Music and Rave Record, Germany.



This collaboration between Mishasha and MzVee was needful as it will help to put more energy in the female dancehall.



Both of them proved their God-given talents in this piece. The video was directed by Emmanuel Selormey (Selorm).



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.