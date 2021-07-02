Mishasha drops another banger 'Energy'

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Talented Ghanaian afrobeat musician, Mishasha has released yet another potential hit single.



The single titled: 'Energy' follows her recent collaboration with Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale.



Mishasha featured Shatta Wale on her "Dorothy" track which has since taken over the airwaves and being streamed massively.



Production credit for Energy goes to VT.



Mishasha remains committed to becoming one of Ghana's internationally recognized musicians.



Watch the Energy video below:



