You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 02Article 1300276

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Mishasha drops another banger 'Energy'

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Afrobeat musician, Mishasha play videoAfrobeat musician, Mishasha

Talented Ghanaian afrobeat musician, Mishasha has released yet another potential hit single.

The single titled: 'Energy' follows her recent collaboration with Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale.

Mishasha featured Shatta Wale on her "Dorothy" track which has since taken over the airwaves and being streamed massively.

Production credit for Energy goes to VT.

Mishasha remains committed to becoming one of Ghana's internationally recognized musicians.

Watch the Energy video below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment