‘Miserable Kevin Taylor works from his wife’s basement, uses her cameras to record trash’ – Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Popular broadcaster, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has slammed Kevin Taylor for lambasting his wife in their ongoing rift.



Kevin Taylor dragged Okatakyie’s wife into their scuffle and claimed she is in desperate search of U.S. citizenship.



Okatakyie also took to social media in response to what Kevin Taylor said and the two have since been at each other’s throats.



But, throwing more light on their feud, Okatakyie Afrifa has expressed discontent about the fact his wife has been involved in their back-and-forth.



In an interview with Delay, he lambasted Kevin Taylor whiles taking a dig at the latter’s wife.



“Suddenly, out of nowhere, this man came out attacking me, my family, and my kinsmen. Your wife is a Jew, and she met you while doing philanthropic work in Ghana. She took you along to the United States and now you feel you have arrived. You work from your wife’s basement so you think everyone is like you.



“Kevin Taylor started with the Asantehene, and then moved on to other people and now to me. But I have declared war, I will end this fight in 2025. This is season one episode four. We will let people know who you truly are. You are poor and a nobody who works from your wife’s basement. Your wife is a camerawoman who works with New York Times so she’s got a number of cameras in her basement. Because there are a lot of cameras lying in her basement, you use them to insult people. He claims his wife is a senior editor at New York Times, no! She is a videographer,” he established.



Okatakyie has, however, declared war between him and Kevin Taylor, adding that he was once a notorious street fighter.



“He thinks he can scare everyone. You can’t scare me. I was born and bred in Kumasi Suame. You don’t like fighting more than I do. I used to travel all the way from Kumasi to Bomfo Achease every 31st December just to fight. I did that for five solid years."



Touching on claims that his wife is desperately in search of U.S. citizenship, he said;



“My wife doesn’t live abroad, she travels there, her family resides there but she doesn’t stay there. My wife has been moving to and fro from Ghana to the States for about 15 years now, if really she wants to acquire citizenship, she will get it.”











