Minister Yvonne bags three nominations at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

Music of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah

The prestigious Ghana Music Awards UK and the GMAUK Team and the Academy recently announced the nominees for this year’s highly anticipated 6th annual awards ceremony taking place in October 2022 in London.



UK-based Gospel musician cum British Armed Forces PR Specialist, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, earned nominations in the “UK-based Gospel Song of the Year Best” and “UK-based Best Collaboration of the Year” categories.



As if that was not enough to showcase the glory of God upon the life of this exceptional, inspirational and anointed minstrel, her now widely recognised name was announced as one of the nominees in the category of “UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year” for the GMAUK.



Now in their sixth year, the awards, organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, celebrate outstanding musical achievements by Ghanaian artists at home and in the UK, while facilitating an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange.



The song nominated for the awards is the sensation track, ‘Shidaa’ featuring Minister MOG.



The outstanding performer, after winning UK-based Gospel Artiste of the Year last year, with her impacting song ‘Besuka’, has consistently maintained her reputation as one of the most prolific gospel musicians in the country.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Minister Yvonne has again been pencilled for the aforementioned award categories.



Barely two months ago, the award-winning musician was awarded the “Female Songwriter of Excellence” at the famous Maranatha Awards in the USA in 2022.



In an interview with the media, Minister Yvonne said “As I have always said, I see this more of a ministry than a career. I feel very appreciative that God can use me as an instrument of praise and point of contact to reach His people”.



She added “I thank God for the nomination and I would take the awards if the same God so wishes because I owe my music to Him and look up to him. I also thank all my fans for their support and ask them to vote for me to win the awards”.



Minister Yvonne was recently in Ghana to promote her forthcoming maiden album and also to invite music industry gurus, government officials, clergy and philanthropists to the album launch on October 22 at the Bushey Arena, UK.



Her newest track “Hyebre Sesafo” meaning Destiny Changer drops in the coming days.