Minister Seiwaah Kyei thrills fans at Aroma of Gratitude concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

It was all joy coupled with praises, worship, and inner spirit-filled gratitude last Sunday at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Salvation Congregation at New Achimota Mile 7.



This was during the maiden edition of Minister Seiwaah Kyei's Aroma of Gratitude in Ghana and the 4th in the series after 3 episodes in the USA.

The function attracted a huge attendance and witnessed some extraordinary performances.



Speaking after the event, Minister Seiwaah Kyei reiterated the importance of organizing such an event.



"It is high time we the believers and those who trust gave thanks to God. We praise the Lord in sense of appreciating his goodness in our lives. Our prayer is that it will be perfect toward God and enable him do more for us.



...In the case of Noah, he built an altar and offered a sacrifice which pleased God, and the bible said there was a sweet aroma. So that is what we want to do. So when people come to this aroma of gratitude, they learn a new way if they don't already know of how to just worship God and live a lifestyle of worship", she said.



She revealed that hosting of this year's edition in Ghana attracted a huge facelift compared to the previous ones.



"This 4th edition, we had more promotions and organization and I am so grateful that we had a lot more people that orchestrated the whole thing. Music director with the band and the vocals and pastors who are into radio interviews and the congregation who paved the way for the event, a lot of boundaries were broken compared to the former", she stated.



Minister Seiwaah Kyei, who writes from the inspirations of her surroundings, has so far recorded 6 perfect hit singles.



According to her expectations, the versatile singer noted that her objective is to reach the highest podiums with music.



"I want my music and message to reach all corners of the world because I am grateful to God for giving me a ministry that is probably different from any other ministry. It has given me a different understanding to him, I pray that every time I meet anybody I believe they learn something also.



She continued, "The most important thing for me to have people not to learn from me because I learn from God, it is the humility to walk in life, humility to worship in life, for people to understand that because if that is your foundation, you have something great to stand on forever for life and that is my hope that through my worship people will understand", she said.



The dynamic and beautiful singer also expressed her most profound gratitude to the brains behind the successful orchestration of the event.



"I can’t say much but I am really grateful to everyone who supported the event, Rev. Abraham Ofori, Mr. Chris Apau, a music minister who directed the band and choir, Eugene Zuta, Max Praise, Minister Derick AGYEI, Bishop Mike Nii Abossey of Joy FM, Rev. Dr. Nana Yaw Amponsah, New York Presbyterian District minister, Evg. Kofi Acheampong, Salvation Singers, my sweet mother, my wonderful husband and my children as well as all my families.



"I am so grateful for all the help and God has always been behind. I also want to thank my team, if it had not been them, I won't be where I am today. My marketing team and my manager, Ray Packer, he has been very supportive", Minister Seiwaah Kyei stated.



Profile of Minister Seiwaa Kyei:



Seiwaah is the 3rd child of 5 children. She started her basic school at St. John's primary, then was transferred to Achimota primary when admission was accepted.



She continued at Achimota primary through class 3 and then moved to live in the United States of America. Seiwaah Kyei lived in Bronx, New York and schooled there from 3rd grade to 9th grade.



She moved to Massachusetts in summer 2001 to continue schooling from 10th grade to the completion of her high school education. Seiwaah Kyei still lives in Massachusetts with her husband, 2 children, and family.



She continued in school to complete her doctor of nursing (DNP). She is a Family Nurse practitioner.



Seiwaah started singing from about 4 years. That was when she told her older sister she will sing when she grows up.



She started composing in 2014, launched her first album in 2015. She is currently working on her second album of which 6 singles have been released.

With her nursing and music background, Seiwaah always tries to blend the two to give good health to the spirit and the body. This she believes is her purpose in life.



For more information visit Seiwaah Kyeiskym her official website seiwaahkyeiskym.com