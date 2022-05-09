‘Mini gods’ in showbiz industry dragging my feet behind – Fred Nuamah cries out

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fred Nuamah pokes Ghanaian showbiz industry



Showbiz industry players are frustrating me – Fred Nuamah asserts



Fred Nuamah lists difficulties associated with organizing movie awards



Fred Nuamah was asked to explain why the Ghana Movie Awards event has seemingly taken a nose-dive and he gave an alarming response.



There have been reports of a lack of vibrancy and the seeming loss of interest in the awards scheme in recent times.



The issue popped up during the discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz and Fred Nuamah was swamped with a lot of questions.



Emotional Fred attributed the reasons to what he described as being 'fed with a series of frustrations' from industry stakeholders.



“The movie awards haven’t collapsed. When you are dealing with mini gods in the industry, it is difficult. Most of the entertainment stakeholders are mini gods and I swear that If you’re able to manage these mini gods for five years you can be the President of Ghana.



I was able to sell my house and a car for a movie award project so who can tell me they love the industry more than me. The industry frustrates me to an extent that technicians who even work on the stage are even doing it.”



Fred narrated an instance where he was denied sponsorship because the investor described the movie industry as a field saddled with promiscuousness.



“It is difficult to get sponsorship. There was a time I needed sponsorship from someone and I met with him in his house. I was so excited only to be turned down. The man said he thought it was football and that he won’t sponsor a movie awards show. He said the actresses are promiscuous and his wife isn’t in support of it.”



Fred Nuamah asked critiques to tone down on pointing accusing fingers at him adding that he has not had the necessary support he needs to thrive.





