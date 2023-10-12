Mimi Monic: The young rising actress to watch out for in Ghana’s movie industry

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

A Kumasi-based actress, Ms Monica Aya Akee is one of the young rising actresses to watch out for in Ghana’s industry movie in the next few years.



Known as Mimi Monic among industry people, she is half Ghanaian and Half Ivorian and hopes to take the country’s showbiz industry by storm with her unique acting skills.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mimi Monic said: “My fans should expect interesting movies from me very soon. Acting is my passion and it is something I do without stress”.



She has featured in over 10 movies include, Dufie, Abusua Akwantuo, Brenya and many others.



With a background in Management Studies, Mimi recollected that her feature in these twi movies - B3d3 Ayeyie and Emere Dane - shot her to become a household name in the Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



As a young vibrant skilled person, in 2020, she also won an award as a female make-up artist by the Ghana Young Filmmakers for the movie Nyantah.



