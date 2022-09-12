Mike 2 cites Shatta Wale in argument against Sarkodie's 'attack' on media

Entertainment of Monday, 12 September 2022

Shatta Wale has for years maintained that he is not an 'industry boy', for this reason, he has dared to call out and sometimes used unprintable words on media personalities in Ghana.



According to popular radio presenter, Mike 2, nothing Shatta says about industry players surprises him as he is known for loose talks which are most times unwarranted.



For this reason, he was shocked to the bone after confirming that rapper Sarkodie, the man tagged as one of the calmest and most respectable musicians in Ghana, made some unfortunate statements about radio presenters in his interview with Fire Stick.



Sarkodie intimated that presenters don't have the moral right to criticize the 'slow pace' of artistes development when they haven't created opportunities for them internationally.



Mike 2 reacting to this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, narrated how Shatta Wale should have been the bearer of such loose talk and not Sarkodie.



"Sarkodie automatically goofed and it is my wish he comes out to apologise because if it has been said by Shatta Wale, we will say that it is one of those things that he does but coming from Sarkodie...



"It wouldn't have been big news if it came from Shatta because he is fond of doing that. Shatta has been doing this so when he speaks, we say 'oh, it is one of those things so let us forget him', not Sarkodie," he told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the leader of the Shatta Movement has jumped on the rapper's comment by once again dragging radio presenters who are quick to criticise his work instead of promotion.



Speaking in an Instagram Live section, he said: "Every day, compare, compare, compare. Every day, you people want to compare and then if somebody is in the studio, wasting time, sleeping in the studio, starving himself and then when he releases a song, someone on radio who has never been on BBC or CNN will criticize. I am not the one saying this, Sarkodie said so. You've been on the radio for over 20 years and you want to criticize someone who get money pass you. After working for 20 years, you can't even boast of a house. You don't even have a house or euros, land."



Reacting to Shatta Wale's comment, Mike 2 said: "That is also a loose talk. What is he talking about? We can also tell the number of radio presenters or those in the media space who are well to do so what is he talking about? Just because people in the media space don't flaunt properties and those luxury cars...I don't bother about some of the things he says."



