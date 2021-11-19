'Might give it all away' - Davido after realizing over N180m from fundaiser

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Davido to give N180m donation to charity



Davido realizes over N180million from fundraiser



Davido switches plans for N180m donation





Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has disclosed that he might give out all the monies accrued from his fundraiser to charity.





The 'Jowo' hitmaker has currently realized over N180 million as donations from colleagues and friends after he took to his social media page to solicit for N1 million each from them.



The ‘30 Billion Gang’ boss said he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour so he could clear his Rolls Royce from the port.



“Do we get up by raising other abi? I have not risen to lift others for the last 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All my friends a million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send yours. Out of here! Have you gone? If u know I've given you a hit song, send me money. una know una selves oo,” he earlier stated.



However, after realizing several millions of naira from the fundraiser, Davido has wondered what to do with such an amount.



In his state of confusion, Davido took to Twitter to hint at what he intends to do with all the funds.





"Might give it all away," Davido wrote.





