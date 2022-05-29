You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 29Article 1548482

LifeStyle of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Midnight kisses are good for bonding in a relationship – Sex coach

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a happy couple in bed File photo of a happy couple in bed

Sex and relationship coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has said that midnight kisses between couples are very essential as they create a stronger bond between the two.

Although some people may not like kissing at midnight because of bad breath caused by sleeping for a while, Dzifa encouraged the act. This came up during a discussion with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show, ‘In Bed With Adwen’.

“You can kiss at midnight and that is very good for couples because it strengthens the bond between you two. The connection that midnight kissing creates is very deep and that kiss can linger on your mind all day,” she said.

Giving a remedy to bad breath so that it does not hinder midnight kisses, Dzifa hammered on the importance of brushing the teeth before bed. “Some people eat foods with onions and salted tilapia before going to bed knowing perfectly well that it causes bad breath. You and your partner must brush your teeth before bed so that you can kiss freely at midnight,” she urged.

The sex coach also tipped that kisses do not necessarily have to be on the lips only. According to her, kissing a woman directly on the spine all the way down to her buttocks is a great foreplay technique. She added kisses on the nipples and around the ears as well.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

A group picture of some Ghanaian freemasons

Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons

Sportsleading sports icon

Benzema's disallowed goal

Why did VAR rule out Benzema's goal in the Champions League final vs Liverpool?

Businessleading business icon

File photo

Traders in Upper West region bemoan high cost of food prices

Africaleading africa news icon

Christopher Johnson was arrested over the girl's disappearance. Credit: BROWER SHERIFF'S OFFICE

15-year-old girl missing for nearly a year found after mother found videos of her on adult sites

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Participants of the event

Weija Gbawe Assembly, Sultan engage Zongo Chiefs on Peace and Security