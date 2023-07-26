Michy reacts to ‘breast lift’ rumours, reveals she’s undergone ‘several’ surgeries

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

classfmonline.com

Ghanaian celebrity Michy, born Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, has denounced undergoing body enhancement surgeries for the sake of others and not oneself.



She spoke to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning show Ayekoo Ayekoo, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



“It seems, in this our generation, a**, that is usually used when going to the toilet, has become an asset,” she bemoaned.



It is for this reason, she added, “that everybody feels like you should be [in a] certain [physical] shape”.



“If I take off my cloths right now... I love how I look when I’m naked,” she declared.



She stressed that she is “damn sexy” and “fit”.



In the TV personality’s mind, “That’s all that matters”.



She worried about the current “stereotype” and the “type of body everybody is supposed to have” – the exaggerated hourglass figure.



“These days, the trendy thing is to get your buttocks done and go on holidays, buy a Benz, villas...” she remarked with a hint of humour.



“I don’t know how that came about,” she noted, blaming “men” as “the ones investing in that”.



She contended that if you ask about the trend, the answer is “That’s what men like”.



Michy, however, pointed out that she has male friends who do not like the so-called Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) “because it doesn’t shake”.



“So who are we doing it for then?” she quizzed women.



The entertainer observed that “the locally or foreign acquired bum bum” is awkward to the touch.



She noted her understanding of why some women get the cosmetic procedure done, confessing that she has observed how a woman got a BBL done and “she was soaring – she’s gone to another level” thereafter.



It is usually just a façade, however, she prompted.



“When you get behind the scenes, you’d notice it’s even not the booty that’s the investment – it [only] made you look more attractive,” Michy said.



A mother, she said she “respects” those who undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance flaws they encounter after childbirth.



“I mean, we all have stuff we don’t like about ourselves,” she said, revealing she would “love to fix” her teeth.



Here, she intimated that her major “problem” with “fixing” parts of the body is when it is done “for somebody” or “to attract somebody”.



“If you die on the [hospital] bed, that person [you did it for] won’t be there to console [you],” she warned.



Michy revealed she has “been through several surgeries – not just cosmetic but for other stuff as well”.



“We’re lucky to be alive,” she quickly added.



Here, Romeo broached the rumour that she has had a breast lift.



“Yes, it’s a conversation so whatever they want to say [they can],” she reacted, noting: “They were the same people who were teasing [me] so...”



Shifting in her seat, she declared she likes “to promote body positivity”.