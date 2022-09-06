Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Michy has replied to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration on a second song after the socialite turned actress was captured at Stonebwoys ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival.



In a response to Shatta’s request, Michy claims she won't bother charging the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’.



According to her in an Instagram story, should she charge Shatta Wale in cash as he suggests, he would visit a radio station in the wee hours of the morning to cry about the money he had given her.



“You won't pay me in kind but in cash, but if I collect you right now, you go come dey radio early morning dey cry,” she said in Pidgin English.



This comes after the ‘On God’ asked for a second collaboration with the mother of her son on another song.



According to the self-acclaimed "Dancehall King," he will not pay her with sex but with money since they are no longer an item.



“This is how it should be done. We built this “Symbol of hope” Thank you. Now I can sleep. In fact, let’s do another song. This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash,” Shatta shared on Instagram on September 5, 2022.



