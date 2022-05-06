Michy causes a stir on social media with a pregnant photoshoot

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michy donned in beautiful orange dress to mark her birthday



Social media users contemplating if Michy is pregnant



Michy celebrates birthday



Ghanaian socialite, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has left many social media users confused after she released baby bump photos to mark her birthday.



A post she shared on her Instagram with a picture revealing her heavily gravid has left many social media users bewildered.



Michy’s caption that accompanied the post read “Happy birthday MICHELLE DIAMOND LADY-ABA GBAGONAH. Meet my sweet bundle of joy.”



This got fans wishing her a happy birthday and at the same time expressing their state of confusion.



Some of the common comments sought to know if she was indeed pregnant or was sharing a photo from the past?



The answer to these questions only lies in the hands of Michy.



The socialite turned actress in the post she shared donned in an orange silk dress with a crown made of spikes on her head.



Furthermore, to add some spice to the picture placed her hand on her baby bump with a smile on her face as she stood on a brown backdrop.



Some social media users reacted to the post saying, “I’m confused here but anyway, happy birthday pretty Michelle....may God’s will be done in your life dear.”



Another user asserted, “Shatta will be broken-hearted. I’m happy you’ve moved on” while another said, “Not the comment you're looking for...Keep scrolling cos I am as confused as you are.”



Before her relationship with Shatta Wale ended, Michy had a son for the Dancehall musician. The child, named Majesty, is almost seven years of age. After parting ways with Shatta Wale, Michy has not spoken about her love life. It is unclear if she is in a relationship or not.



