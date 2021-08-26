Michy calls for sperm donors, lists specific requirements

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

The former fiancee of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, in a post on Snapchat has called on interested men who wish to father her second child to donate their sperms.



Michy, however, provided some requirements that interested applicants must possess in other to fit into her ultimate choice.



The actress and entrepreneur who wishes to have a male child is in search of a tall man with an IQ above 130. The man must also have hazel brown eyes and belong to the 0+ blood group.



The mother of one, already has a child called Majesty with Shatta Wale.



Michy in her post said: "I got a feeling I've seen what my 2nd child looks like in my subconscious. I'm ready. I don't need a baby daddy, just need sperm."



Her demands in regards to what the donor must possess have been greeted with mixed reactions. Michy added that the man can be from any race, however, Chinese men are excepted from her search.



Michy's fans on social media have reacted to her request, below is what some of them said:



Colnx on Instagram had this to say: "IQ 130 and above, then unless Albert Einstein oo."



Another Mafa Cobby wrote: "Come to Germany. I will donate mine for free."



Yaw Osomafo added: "She should come up here for free donation.





