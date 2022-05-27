Michael Jordan rejects Idris Elba's bid to play him in a film

Entertainment of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Idris Elba once took a shot at fulfilling the role of Michael Jordan in a film, but he missed.The veteran actor says that during one of the NBA’s “wicked getaways to the Bahamas,” he told the basketball legend that he wanted to portray him in a film.



“In my head, playing Jordan wouldn’t be about playing the basketball player; it was about the businessman,” said Elba during an appearance on the “Sneaker Shopping” podcast.



Elba says that he flat out told the North Carolina native: “I want to play you,” but wasn’t met with the response that he had hoped for.



For him, it was more about portraying Jordan in his years beyond being a budding basketball star. Elba found himself intrigued with the retired NBA player’s life past his prime and wanted to focus more on his work as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.



“He is a very astute businessman, really smart. And his work as a philanthropist is, like, unspoken, but people don’t understand the work. He cares; he does a lot of work. So that’s where I was hinting at. I wanna play Jordan — I’m doing that,” the “No Good Deed” actor continued. “He was like, ‘Ah, I’m not ready for that story yet.’”



