Michael Jackson’s jacket up for auction, could fetch over $400k

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

A legendary jacket once worn by the pop icon Michael Jackson is scheduled to be auctioned in London in November. The iconic jacket, famously seen in a 1984 Pepsi commercial, is part of a collection of over 200 pieces of music memorabilia up for sale.



The custom-made black-and-white leather jacket which was worn by Jackson in the commercial is estimated to be within the price range of £200,000 ($246,000) to £400,000 ($492,000). The jacket was part of the first in a series of ads featuring the superstar for the soft drink.



The Pepsi commercial from 1984 is famous because it was in this work Jackson suffered burn injuries due to a pyrotechnic malfunction. He however wore a different jacket for the commercial, according to the BBC.



The auction of Jackson’s iconic jacket will be conducted by costume and prop vendor Propstore including that of George Michael’s La Rocka jacket, worn during a 1987 duet with Aretha Franklin. A beehive hairpiece, used by Amy Winehouse in her 2007 music video for “You Know I’m No Good,” featured on her final album “Back To Black,” will also be available for sale.



The upcoming auction includes a wide range of memorabilia related to music legends such as David Bowie, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles.





Notable items on auction include a Gibson guitar once owned by AC/DC’s Angus Young, with a potential value of up to £120,000 while a belt buckle that was owned by John Lennon is estimated to be worth as much as £60,000.



Mark Hochman, the director of music and posters at Propstore, said he expects strong competition in the bidding process for these valuable items.



He noted that many of the exclusive lots being auctioned are making their debut in the public market, adding to the anticipated interest and competitiveness among potential buyers.



Jackson’s memorabilia has a history of fetching high prices at auctions. For instance, a black fedora hat he wore just before debuting his iconic moonwalk dance in 1983 was recently sold in Paris for $82,280.