Michael Blankson shares how Kotoka Airport was temporarily closed because of Kamala Harris

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the account of Ghanaian entertainer, Michael Blankson, an aeroplane he was onboard to Ghana had to spend an extra hour in the air due to an alleged closure of the Kotoka International Airport as part of the security protocols for Kamala Harris.



The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris paid a three-day working visit to West African state, Ghana.



She departed for Tanzania from Ghana on March 29, 2023. Her next stop on the African continent will be Zambia.



Michael Blankson in a tweet on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 29, raised concern about the temporal closure of Ghana's international airport due to Kamala's presence.



"We about to land in Accra and they said the airport is closed because Kamala Harris is there so they going to hold us in the air for another hour smh.



"Man land this plane Kamala is good, been in the air 9 hrs I’m ready to eat some banku," read Michael's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



Kamala and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff, arrived in Ghana on Monday, March 27 as part of their three-nation African tour.



Speaking in a joint conference with Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she said: “President Biden and I have made clear the United States is strengthening our partnerships across the continent of Africa.”





