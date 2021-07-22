You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 22Article 1315252

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend after brief break-up

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Michael Blackson, Liberian-American comedian Michael Blackson, Liberian-American comedian

Liberian-American comedian Michael Blackson and his Cambodian girlfriend, Miss Rada, are officially engaged.

The pair, however, worked things out and now, they are soon going to be addressed as Mr and Mrs.

Michael Blackson pulled the surprise proposal on the Breakfast Club show on Thursday, July 22.

Before the proposal, Michael disclosed on the show that they were in an open relationship and negotiated that he would have a side chick every month. He later realized it wasn’t right.

“We negotiated that I’m going to have one side b*tch a month,” he disclosed. “I realized that it’s just ain’t me to live that life.”

He explained that he loves Rada and that she isn’t interested in his money or the press.

“I do love her. I really feel Rada is the one. She’s been to Africa to meet my mother. I’ve never had a woman that has my back like her,” he said.

Michael Black continued that Rada is loyal and that he has never had any girl that is such loyal.

“She is loving and doesn’t want anything – nothing at all from me. She doesn’t want any press, money or anything at all. I’ve never had a woman that is this loyal to me.”

On his definition of marriage, he said it’s religious and spiritual, and without God in his relationship, he feels like doing whatever he likes.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Maxwell Nelson Acquah has been arrested by Interpol

Ghanaian PhD student arrested by Interpol for alleged fraud

Sports

Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew to earn US$200,000-a-month after signing Al Sadd deal

Business

Kennedy Agyapong with other sworn-in board members of Ghana Gas

Akufo-Addo appoints Kennedy Agyapong as Board Chair of Ghana Gas

Africa

Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma

South Africa lets jailed ex-President Zuma attend brother’s funeral

Opinions

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

The ‘liar’ of God