Michael Blackson plans to shoot his first movie in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Blackson aims to elevate the Ghana movie industry



Michael Blackson hopes to draw investors to Ghana



Michael Blackson shoots movie with Ice Cube



American-Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, has revealed his intentions to project the Ghana movie industry as he prepares to shoot his first Ghanaian movie this summer.



According to the comedian during an interview on JoyNews, he plans to promote Ghana on the international market, adding that this will build support and attract investors to the movie industry.



“I decided this summer that I will shoot a project here. It would be a comedic series, something I could sell to Netflix and Amazon. Ghana has so much beauty that I want the world to see. I want us to eventually be a place where people come to shoot a big movie, he said.



Michael Blackson starred in his first movie with famous rapper cum actor, Ice Cube, in the movie ‘Next Friday’ and went on to release the CD for his comedy sketch ‘Modasucka Welcome To America in 2005’ then followed other movies.



The actor featured in the famous ‘Coming to America’ movie which starred Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Shari Headley among others.