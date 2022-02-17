Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to support the Ghana movie industry

Michael Blackson dreams to put Ghana movie industry on the map



American-Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, has requested world-renowned movie producer, Tyler Perry, to join forces with him to build a movie studio in Ghana.



According to Michael Blackson, who is into show business in America, he is working towards getting the land while Tyler Perry worked on building a studio.



“Hey @tylerperry let’s go half on a film studio in Ghana, I’ll get the land and you build the studio,” he wrote on Twitter.



In a recent interview on JoyNews' Doreen Avio, Micheal revealed his intentions to project the movie industry as he prepares to shoot his first Ghanaian movie.



Blackson added that the move will build support and attract investors to the movie industry.



“I decided this summer that I will shoot a project here. It would be a comedic series, something I could sell to Netflix and Amazon. Ghana has so much beauty that I want the world to see. I want us to eventually be a place where people come to shoot a big movie," he said.



Tyler Perry is, however, yet to reply to Michael Blackson.





