Met Gala: The story behind Kim Kardashian slaying Marilyn Monroe’s $4.81 million dress

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe wore an iconic dress to sing 'Happy Birthday, to former American president, John F. Kennedy, and the dress was later sold at an auction in 2016 for US$4.81 million.



The exact dress was re-worn for the first time after decades by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala which was held under the theme ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.



The popular American socialite brought the 60-year-old dress back to life, rocking it on the Met Gala red carpet alongside her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.



Detailing her ordeal with that particular dress, 'determined' Kim Kardashian stated in an interview that she stuck to a restrictive diet to be able to slip into it.



"Since I haven't eaten carbs or sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and doughnuts at party back at the hotel. I must say that i lost 16 pounds just to fit into this dress," she told Vogue.



At the Met Gala after-party, it was reported that Kim was made to change into a replica of the outfit for the rest of the night.



This is because it is not allowed to eat or drink in the item so as not to tarnish it.



About the iconic gown



According to reports, the auction for Marilyn Monroe’s outfit lasted three days and was exhibited on the ‘Queen Mary 2 cruise ship’ as it made its journey from London to New York City in 2016.



The iconic gown was finally sold to Ripley's 'Believe It or Not' museum in Orlando, for a whopping US$4.8 million or AU$6.7 million.



