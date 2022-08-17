Mestar Oscar out with 'Your own'

Music of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Mestar Oscar keeps championing his inimitable sound with his sophomore 2022 single release “Your own”.



Your own is about love and appreciating the beauty of a woman



Born Oscar Azims Valentine, Mestar Oscar is fast establishing himself as one of the most enigmatic acts on the come up on the Ghanaian music scene. Recognizing dance as a language without words that transcends culture, the dancer cum recording artiste cleverly calibrates his sound which is a unique blend of afrobeat and dance music, purposefully for the dancefloor.



Produced by DJ Segs and Babwyd, mixed by Fortune Dane, and mastered by Denis Emery; 'Your own' is no exception to the rule. Speaking on the inspiration behind the release, Mestar Oscar said:



“During the time of recording, I was listening to a lot of electronic music. A lot of Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, and Sia. The whole idea was to create an afrobeat song fused with electronic music with a touch of Ghanaian lyrical style.”



A follow-up to “XXX” which dropped sometime in February, 'Your own' remains consistent with the risqué theme of the afore-released single.



“Also, this is funny but with writing the song I was thinking… if I were to make a song for a beautiful girl who was a mermaid what was I going to say? The whole point of the song is to make people bust their raunchiest dance moves!” Mestar Oscar added.