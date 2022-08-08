Mercy Asiedu's husband cries during a performance by Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Mercy Asiedu’s husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, a Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region, cried during a song ministration by gospel artiste, Piesie Esther.



In a video that has since gone viral, Nana Agyemang Duah broke down in tears when musician Piesie Esther took over the microphone to perform her latest song, 'Wa Ye Me Yie.'



Mercy Asiedu had announced recently that herself and the husband had been awarded a Degree of Divinity by the Divine Believers Network International in conjunction with Petrus Fedei Seminary in the United States of America.



As part of the event, a durbar was held at Kuntunse R/C church on Saturday, August 6, 2022.



The main guest was the Otumfuo Hiahene, Oheneba Prof. Boakye Agyei, and a host of other celebrities, including gospel artistes.



Present at the event were some Kumawood actors who came to support their senior colleagues.



Aside from Piesie Esther's performance, some gospel artistes took turns delivering amazing performances for the royal couple.







