Mercy Asiedu’s husband angrily threatens to sue Kwame Borga for making defamatory remarks about his wife

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

The husband of renowned Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu, has angrily reacted to some allegations Kumawood actor, Kwame Borga, has levelled against his wife.



The actor who is known for his numerous controversial remarks is reported to have said that Mercy Asiedu is one of the respected and leading actresses in the Kumawood industry who has been allegedly giving younger actresses to rich men for money.



Speaking angrily about this statement, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, who is the Chief of Kunsu revealed in an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM that he was about the call his lawyers when he chanced on the statement on Kwame Borga’s Facebook wall.



Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I questioned why Kwame Borga will make such remarks when he is fully aware that he has no evidence to back his claims.



The owner of Mesduah Productions warned Kwame Borga to be very careful with the path he has chosen to walk and further requested that he deletes the things he has posted before he incurs his wrath.



Listen to Nana Agyeman Duah speak below:



