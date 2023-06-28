Men who settle for only one woman aren’t sensible – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has stated that any rich man who decides to date or marry only one woman isn’t wise.



He made these statements in an interview on Hello FM.



“Even our great grandfathers married a lot of women so as for me I date a lot of women and spend my money on them so I don’t date only one lady at a time.

“Every rich man who decides to date or marry only one woman is not wise and can be considered as not sensible at all.”



The actor also said any man who works hard to make money but doesn’t spend on women is not sensible enough.



He queried on the show, “But when you suffer to get money who do you expect to spend that your hard-earned money on?



“Anyone who works very hard to make money but doesn’t give some to women to spend is not sensible enough,” he said sighted by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com



He stated, “A rich man like Kwame Despite who has made a lot of money but decides not to give some to women to spend then I don’t know what might be the reason.