Men who brag usually have small manhood – Actor

LifeStyle of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grand Paa, has asserted that men who brag about being good in bed are usually the ones who have small penises and perform the worst in bed.



In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult edutainment show, he opined that the issue of whether men with big penises perform better than men with small penises should not even be up for discussion because big penises undoubtedly perform better.



He explained that, “The size of a man’s penis can range from 2.8inches above and the length can be 8inches or more. The average penis size that a woman’s vagina takes is 6inches or more so if a man with a penis length of 2.8inches is having sex with her, then obviously, she won’t feel anything”.



“A man can boldly say that he likes a woman with big buttocks or a woman with big breasts and he is able to choose his preference because those parts are visible but imagine if our penises were to show when we’re walking around. Women would run whenever they see those small penises”, he further added.



According to Grand Paa, men need to stop bragging about how good they can make a woman feel in bed, especially those with small penises, so that they don’t end up disappointing the woman and disgracing themselves in the end.