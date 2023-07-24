Men only stay when they invest in you; don't cook for them – Kafui Danku to girlfriends

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Known for her role in the Nigerian-Ghanaian romantic comedy film ‘4 Play’, Kafui Danku has stated that men tend to have serious relationships with women they have invested time and money in.



This conversation came about when she was stating some things women should not be doing in a relationship, which included acting as a maid in their boyfriend’s house.



She explained that men love to chase and will only go for women they struggle to win their love, thus, if a lady succumbs to them easily, they see the lady as an easy target and would not take such a lady seriously.



Appearing as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz, she said, “Already you are doing things you shouldn’t be doing with them anywhere, and I believe that 99% of the men that approach you want to sleep with you.



"So, if you give it to them easily and you become their maids in addition, they can't live up to their masculinity, so they will go somewhere else to find it. So, with that, you’re losing and doing it backward. Men only stay when they invest their time and money in you”, she explained.



Going forward, Kafui Danku mentioned that women who take care of men mostly have failed relationships, explaining that these women, in the eyes of men, are easy targets and will focus their attention on women they are finding it a challenge to win their hearts.



Hence, she advised ladies to limit the way they take care of their boyfriends just to prove that they are worthy of them.



“They love to chase. I think it’s a part of their masculinity. Looking at our environment, all the women who work very hard and use their money to take care of women, most of the time, the men do not take them seriously. Even when they built together, he would spend the money on a different lady. Such news always pops up.



“So, when you are having a boyfriend, I know most of them will be doing things, but why do you go and cook and clean? Are you his maid? If you think you are securing your spot by doing all that, he wouldn’t marry you. This is because he will see you as cheap and not a challenge to him”, she stated.





