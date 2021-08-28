Men only come for my body but I want a serious man - Lady cries out

LifeStyle of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

24-year-old lady, Patience Akwaboah had stated that most men who come her way are not ready for a serious relationship but her body.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Patience indicated that if a good man comes along she may consider marriage. She added that her past relationship was a waste of time and effort but he betrayed her.



“My ex-boyfriend told me he would help me and eventually marry me but he left instead. He left when he got money so I had to do something for myself. He was my first boyfriend so I was worried about it,” she explained.



Reacting to her readiness for marriage, Patience responded in the positive. Adding that if the right man came along, she wouldn't hesitate.



“Those who come my way are not serious. I don't know why. You know some men are ready for marriage and it shows from how they speak. Often they come for my body but that's not what I want,” she disclosed.



