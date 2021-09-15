Men have now normalized cheating - Vida Adutwumwaa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Highlife artiste, Dada Kwakye Duah has stated that womanizing is a trait of every man



• According to him, it is not wrong for a man to love women



• But reacting to this, Vida Adutwumwaa has argued that men have normalized cheating



When it comes to cheating in a relationship, many have provided several reasons for the act, but according to Highlife artiste, Dada Kwakye Duah popular known as Dada KD, womanizing is a typical trait of every man.



“Womanizing is a typical trait of every man on earth and it cuts across every profession because women are supposed to be loved by men. On this planet called earth which man is a piece of wood who doesn’t have feelings for the opposite sex, so it’s not absurd for a man to love women," said Dada KD in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



But reacting to the veteran artiste's claim, Columnist, Vida Adwutumwaa Boateng appearing on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, noted that most men who have normalized cheating now expect women to accept that womanizing is a part of them.



She told host, Abrantepa that the phenomenon is leading most women to also toe the line of cheating on their husbands and boyfriends.



"People are now normalizing cheating, especially men, they think it's okay. Men are told to cheat on their wives and girlfriends. Due to the normalization, women also don't see anything wrong with cheating so they have also jumped on it. Once you are having sex with someone, another is also having sex with yours. Men have normalized cheating; it is not the best."



Vida Adutwumwaa again noted that most women believe that artistes who are known for preaching about love in the songs are "husband materials" but instead, most of them tend to be unromantic in their relationships.



"We hear stories of musicians using their voice to woe women, especially those who sing love songs. Their lyrics are so romantic but unfortunately, their romantic moves end on the song. If you experience them in real life, they are different. Sometimes it misleads women into thinking that men who sing love songs can treat them better,” she added.



Watch the video below:



