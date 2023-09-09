You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 09Article 1841183

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Men don’t like nice ladies - Popular media personality declares

Toke Makinwa is a popular Nigerian socialite

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that men do not like beautiful women.

Sharing her thoughts on the latest episode of her podcast with entertainer, Kie Kie, Toke recalled that one of her aunties made her understand that claim.

According to Toke, men mostly marry ladies who are mean and shove the nice ones aside.

She said;

“Men don’t like women that are nice. I have one aunty, shout out to her. She used to say, you see those mean ladies, they are the ones men get married to. If you decide to go and act all nice, they’ll just shove you aside."

Kie Kie, on the other hand, disagreed with this stance.

