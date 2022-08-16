Men break my heart every day but I move on quickly - Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin who has been tagged as a 'hot cake' in the entertainment industry has disclosed that men who come her way end up breaking her heart as she has been unlucky with love.



Salma who has described herself as a lover girl confessed to falling in love quickly, the reason she sometimes overlooks the red flags.



According to the actress and business owner, she prefers to keep her relationship private, one that is not meant for show.



"That is how it is supposed to be, I need not let the world know about my personal life.



"As for me, they break my heart every day. I am a lover girl, I fall in love quickly. Small thing, I fall in love," she disclosed on the Lucky Trip show.



Salma Munin however noted that once her relationship hits the rock, she quickly moves on with her life.



"I am a survivor, I am a survivor, I move on quickly. Don’t worry, God is for us," the actress added.



