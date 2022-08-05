Men are responsible for 99.9% of damaged relationships – Comedian

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian comedian and MC, UK has asserted that men are responsible for 99.9% of the damages seen in relationships.



According to him, men are fraudulent “and a lot of them know exactly who they’re going in for from the onset of the relationship.”



Speaking to Sefah-Danquah on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge Show’, he said, “In some of the initial stages of the relationship, some of the ladies are honest with men and make them aware of what they expect from the relationship but they overlook it and agree to accept them as they are”.



He explained that after getting whatever they want and falling in love with the women, they then try to change the women to suit them whereas the woman already “prompted you from the onset”.



He noted that this is actually one of the reasons why a lot of men end up promising women marriage and not fulfilling it.



“99.9% of damages in relationships are caused by men but I believe it can be prevented as they cause some of these issues for themselves,” he stated.



UK mentioned that, if only guys will be truthful to themselves “we will not experience a lot of these situations”.