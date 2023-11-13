Men are not worth sacrificing career for – Popular actress states

Entertainment of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Actress, Georgina Ibeh has averred that a woman should not sacrifice her career for a man.



Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “Everyone faces relationship issues but any man who comes into your life and wants to stop your career doesn’t like you. If you stop what you love doing because of a man, you will not be happy for the rest of your life. Many people think actresses can’t stay in marriages because of the things happening in the movie industry. They forget that divorce happens everywhere in the world.”



The actress also highlighted some challenges she encounters while producing her movies, adding, “One of the challenges is handling fellow actors. Adverse weather conditions, especially during the rainy season also pose a big challenge. Sometimes, we have to deal with area boys that would want to be settled before certain locations can be used.”



She revealed that her movies are often inspired by day-to-day life encounters.



Speaking about her favourite moments on set, Ibeh said, “All my movie sets and productions are interesting, challenging, and fun. Shooting my movies makes it memorable for me because I own my movies forever.”



She is also of the opinion that skin colour has nothing to do with how often one gets a role in Nollywood.



“It is not true that light-skinned girls appear better on camera. I don’t believe that you must be light-skinned to succeed as an actress. There are many dark-skinned actresses breaking boundaries in the country. Not all storylines demand a light-skinned lady.”