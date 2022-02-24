‘Men are breaking down in silence, ending their lives’ - South African rapper cries out

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Popular South African rapper, AKA, has condemned the rate at which men suffer all sorts of mental struggles in silence until some of them finally end their lives.



His statement was in reaction to his colleague, Riky Rick’s alleged suicide, which was reported on February 23, 2022.



In a touching post shared on his Instagram page, the South African rapper bemoaned how men, due to the fear of being tagged weak, fail to open up about their emotional struggles and end up killing themselves in the process.



Condemning how fast it is becoming a trend, AKA disclosed that men, just like women, can be really vulnerable creatures who also need attention and care.



Aside from tasking women to pay attention to their men, AKA however asked men to pray more and re-ignite their relationships with God.



“The last 5 people I know who took their own lives, 4 of them are men. I’ve seen so much suicide over the last year I can’t even feel anything anymore. I hope that very soon we can address the issue of how damaged and broken the men in this country are. We have no one to talk to, we just pat each other on the back and say, “get on with it, be strong my boi” … but in reality, we are traumatised. Generational trauma passed down to us. Ladies, we are not perfect by any means … but damn, we are crying out for your approval, your love and affection. Please, can we RESET and go back to FAMILY VALUES?!. Can we (myself included) start going to Church Again,” he wrote.



