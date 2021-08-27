Men always ask me for sex when they offer help - Lady reveals

LifeStyle of Friday, 27 August 2021

Josephine Amega is a phone accessories seller at Tema who has restated a well-known truth about how some men only offer financial help to women on condition that the women will return the favor with sex.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Josephine disclosed that most often when men approach her with support, they require sex from her.



“I get a lot of offers. The only thing is that when it comes, they want something in exchange. Like you help me, I help you. But they never come with a pure heart just to help. Like they help you and you help then in bed,” she said.



Josephine indicated that she could not attend secondary due to financial difficulties. However, she would love to go back and write NOV DEC at least.



“I want to be in the police service. It is a profession I have an interest in but I need a WASSCE certificate at least. That's why I want to go back to school. Yes, people discourage me and tell me it's too late but rather get married. But I will do it once I get the support,” she added.



