Member of P-Square stops performance to kiss a female fan

Entertainment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Peter Okoye also known as Mr P, a member of P-Square topped trends with a video that captured him briefly planting a passionate kiss on the lips of a female fan in a front row at their concert in the USA.



The music duo who have embarked on a reunion tour stopped at Dallas on August 26. Not only did they thrill fans with back-to-back performances of the hit songs, but also Mr P made a bold statement when he kissed one of their fans who had bought a ticket to see them grace the stage.



The viral video witnessed the lady giving in to the kiss as her head was firmly held by the Nigerian singer.



She was left with a smile on her face amidst wild cheers from the crowd after Mr P climbed back on stage to continue with 'Beautiful Oyinye' performance.



There was a huge surprise written on the faces of the audience who witnessed the wild moment.



The celebrated Nigerian singer is married to Titilola Loretta Omotayo. The couple are blessed with two children.



