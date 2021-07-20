Mehyia Yesu: My re-birth into the music industry - Omari Kissi Junior

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: 3new.com

Omari Kissi says his new single Mehyia Yesu re-birthed him into the gospel music industry because it received nominations at the Ghana National Gospel Award.



Omari Kissi ventured into a solo project after breaking away from Heartbeat Music.



According to the gospel artiste, breaking away from heartbeat music to venture into his music career was a great experience. He added that the experiences he had during his six years as a backup singer helped him organize his solo project.



He also commented on the benefits of learning from the background as a backup vocalist.



“It means that you’ve learned a lot and you know a little bit about ministry, and then you know a little bit about even the music business and things that come with it and then pressure. Because you know, organizing a concert is a whole lot of pressure. Putting out a single, putting out an album, promotions, all of these things are not easy. So you get to learn, and you sort of step on their platforms that they’ve given you and be able to do your own. So it is a good experience.”



The artist also said he gets song inspirations from everywhere, but most of them are from the church. He said, “All of those ways, I mean think about two days ago I woke up with a song. And I’ve had moments in the bathroom, tossing ideas around. But a lot of my writing comes from the church.