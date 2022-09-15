Meet the only Ghanaian who styled Hollywood actors on set for ‘The Woman King’

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 September 2022

A new movie promoting black culture titled ‘The Woman King’ is said to have had some of its scenes shot in Ghana and was coordinated by a Ghanaian consultant, Miss Afriyah.



The yet-to-be-released movie has, since its announcement, made waves all over the world due to the rich costuming of the actors and actresses.



In a tweet shared by award-winning filmmaker, Kuukua Eshun, she congratulated Miss Afriyah on coordinating the costuming and helping with some of the shoots in Ghana.



“Meet costume designer Miss Afriyah. The only Ghanaian woman who worked on The Woman King.



“She was the coordinator for all the Ghana operations (Wardrobe) and also costumed the scenes shot in Ghana. I am so proud of you! Ghana is proud of you!” she said.



In response to Kuukua’s tweet, shared on September 14, 2022, Miss Afriyah thanked her and appreciated all those who have recognised her works.



The yet-to-be-released movie will be aired on September 16, 2022, all around the world.



It will feature a thrilling performance from Oscar winner, Viola Davis, popularly known for acting in the series ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ in an epic tale that brings to life the true story of the Agojie, the all-female military regiment.





