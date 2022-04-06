Meet the ‘most sociable diplomat’ as she throws spotlight on Ghana’s showbiz industry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Appointed as the 18th French Ambassador to Ghana and the first female following 17 male ambassadors, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, takes her turn on this episode of Talkertainment.



Away from all the hard issues, Her Excellency Anne Sophie shares her two cents on issues pertaining to Ghana’s music, culture, and fashion industry.



The French diplomat who is abreast with showbiz matters talks about her relationship with Ghanaian entertainers and her quest to somewhat bridge the gap between Ghana and Europe’s entertainment industry.



She touches on the Ghanaian music royalty system and its ailing structure.



H.E Anne-Sophie also shares her experience with Ghana’s exciting festivals and hospitality among others.



Watch Anne Sophie's full interview with GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar below







