Meet the man who has been selling local powder for past 30 years to support 5 children

Source: SVTV Africa

Auntie Lizzy, as he is popularly called, has been selling locally made powder for almost thirty years.



Speaking on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, Lizzy revealed that he began this business to support himself while he was in primary school. According to him, it was a challenge in the beginning but he became more confident with it as he grew up in the central region.



“I used to travel to Anomabu, Swedru, Winneba but I mostly lodged in Cape Coast for a week or two after JSS,” Auntie Lizzy told host, DJ Nyaami.



In response to why he chose to crossdress, Atta (real name) explained that it was his way of making his hustle fun and attractive to customers. He believes that “adding jokes makes it interesting and attracts people.”



Auntie Lizzy is a husband and father of five. His firstborn is 21 years old. He added that his children barely see him dressed like a woman for work. They have only seen pictures.



His products are locally made powder used to cure skin rashes and other skin conditions.



Kindly watch the full interview below;




