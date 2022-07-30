Meet the in-laws of Tracey Boakye

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After having a successful wedding and dinner in Kumasi and subsequently gaining more prominence, actress Tracey Boakye has shared a picture she took with her in-laws and some celebrities at the event.



While expressing utmost gratitude to footballer Asamoah Gyan and musician Kwabena Kwabena for gracing the dinner, the actress showcased her in-laws.



“…My beautiful mother in laws,” a part of her caption which came with a heart emoji read.



The said in-laws were positioned on the extreme right as they posed with Tracey and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah and the two celebrities. The women were clad in shiny gowns with nice purses to complement their outfits.



Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah got married on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. The bride dazzled in a white lace gown with crystal details on that occasion.



The wedding was dubbed #Francey22.





