Meet the gospel drummer behind Diana Hamilton's Artiste of the Year win

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

One of the phenomenon Ghanaian instrumentalists who help push Ghanaian gospel music globally is Emmanuel Bludo.



Emmanuel Bludo is a very popular gospel drummer who is behind countless gospel hit songs in Ghana and the diaspora.



He is the band leader and drummer behind all Joe Mettle's popular hit songs, as well as Diana Hamilton's hit track 'Adom'.



On Saturday, June 26, 2021, Gospel diva Diana Hamilton won the Artiste of the Year at the VGMA which was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Diana Hamilton beat her other contestants with her hit song 'Adom'.



The track 'Adom' has been one of the most popular songs that have been on the trend since released, sang in Churches, Occasions, and other events as well.



No doubt she was crowned the Artiste of the Moment.



The new reign artiste could not do it on her own without the assistance of her amazing team, the PL Crew (Praise Levites Crew).



The group is currently spearheaded by renowned Ghanaian drummer Emmanuel Bludo.



Since 2015, Emmanuel Bludo and his crew have been a tremendous help in pushing the brand of the new Artiste of The Year and gospel queen, Mrs. Diana Hamilton.



Emmanuel Bludo also records for MOG Music, who was once more awarded as the Male Vocalist at this year's VGMA.



In 2017, Emmanuel Bludo was also behind Joe Mettle's award-winning track 'Onwanwani' which set him a record as the first Gospel artiste to win VGMA Artiste of the year.