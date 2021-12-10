Meet the five gospel artists who released most stunning produced songs in 2021

Entertainment of Friday, 10 December 2021

2021 has almost ended. Hotfmghana.com presents to you five Ghanaian gospel artists who released the songs with the most stunning productions within the year.



The list below is also our selection of solely Ghanaian gospel songs released in 2021 with great videos and great acceptance.





1. Diana Hamilton:



After making history as the first female gospel artist to win the coveted artiste of the Year award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, many music enthusiasts and her fans were expecting her to drop another hit song.



With ‘Adom’ and ‘Mo Ne Yo’ being smashing hit songs, they perceived it was going to be very difficult for her to replicate such a feat.





titled “Awurade Ye (Do It Lord)”.









A Powerful Song with production credit going to Kaywa, ‘Awurade Ye’ is undeniably one of the most popular and well produced gospel songs in 2021.





2. Celestine Donkor:





Another gospel diva who has really maintained her status as a monster hit maker is Celestine Donkor.



The award-winning songstress wowed gospel music lovers with her single “ONLY YOU” . 'Only You' is a well produced song that narrates a real testimony, acknowledging God alone as the source, force, and reason behind the miracles and transformations we experience in our everyday lives.









The slow tempo song which is agglutinated with beautiful rhythms and drum beats to match, offers substantial inspiration to all Christians.



The video of the song meandered its way into the top ten gospel music videos Chart on Trace TV Africa.





3. Joseph Matthew:



Afro gospel in Ghana has finally gained prominence in the Ghanaian music scene. This type of Christian music expresses everything about the gospel of Christ like any other gospel song ,but it has got rap and pop culture added to it.



One artist who has taken Ghana by storm with his afro style of singing is Joseph Matthew. In 2021, Joseph Matthew dropped two world-class songs; Not Alone and The Name.



Both songs were produced live by award-winning sound engineer, Francis Osei , “The Name” which is currently enjoying massive airplay reminds Christians, no matter the challenges we may go through, our victory is assured and also there is power in The Name of God.



When it comes to producing well-directed gospel music videos, JM has also really carved a niche for that . The songs were accompanied with well directed visuals that can win awards at any music videos awards.



The ‘Not Alone’ video topped Charts on Trace TV Africa for weeks. His exploits in producing good songs and visuals have preempted showbiz personalities like Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Fred Kyei Mensah aka Fredima, Adom FM’s Kwamena Idan into endorsing him as the gospel artist to take over the Ghanaian music scene.





4. Joe Mettle:







Breaking the jinx to become the first gospel artist to win the coveted ‘Artiste of the Year’ award in 2017 with his hit song ‘Owanwani’, Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, better known by his stage name Joe Mettle, has never relented in feeding his fans with well produced and spirit-filled songs.



In 2021, the Multiple award-winning artist served fans with an amazing Ga contemporary gospel song titled “Ye Obua Mi (My Help)”, which is the first single from Joe Mettle’s album released in 2021.



“Ye Obua Mi”, a song declaring the Lord as our help is derived from Psalm 121;.."I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. indeed…”





5.Preachers:







Preachers is a Ghanaian gospel group. The group is made up of three members, Obed Psych, Emani Beats and Edmund Baidoo.



Since 2009, as one of the pacesetters of the urban gospel movement in Ghana, they have toured locally and internationally to preach the word of God through their music.



In 2021, they produced great Songs such as Unholy War and Pray .They have really proven to be a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian music industry.