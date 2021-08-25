Meet the face behind your favourite Radio & TV commercials

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

Natalia Andoh has a voice that has become very familiar to many Ghanaians as it’s constantly on their radios, televisions, and phones.



Currently the Mid-morning show host at Class FM 91.3, she also worked with Yfm as a presenter, started the Takoradi branch of Yfm, and worked with Live FM as a lead news anchor in 2013.



She has one of the few very recognizable voices because of its appeal. Over the years, Natalia has been the voice behind many product and service commercials on television and Radio.



She has worked with Ecobank, Access bank, Gino, Star biscuits, Tomreik hotel, Dano milk, Ariel, Shell, Nokia, Yazz pad, Yumvita, WhiteWestinghouseand so many more.



Having recorded 100’s radio and television ads, she’s currently the voice of AirtelTigo’s IVR’s.



With over 15 years of voice-over experience, Natalia is excited to always go to the studio to help grow businesses. She has a lot of passion for studio work; she does screenwriting and also scripting, marketing, and handling social media for some of the clients that she works with.



Natalia Andoh got her primary education at Deks preparatory school in Tema and continued to Okuapeman Secondary School and then AUCC.



The mother of three is enthusiastic about the future of advertising in Ghana and looks forward to working with more companies lending her voice to promote products and services.



Follow her on Instagram, @yesiamnatalia



