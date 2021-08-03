Meet the artiste who aced in music after being kicked out of school

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

US-based, Ghanaian artiste, Philly FNS, has shared how being kicked out of school in the United States finally gave him the chance to actualize his dream of becoming a musician.



Interviewed on the Weekend Rush on YFM, he told host, Dorothy Cornelius, that growing up, he was never the type of kid who wanted to become a doctor or Lawyer like other kids. Philly said he always knew that he wanted to be a musician.



However, he only got to realize this dream after he got kicked out of school in 2016.



“That’s when I came to Ghana. My sister was getting married and that was the last time I was here in Ghana. I remember when I was here, I was just writing music and thinking of what to do because I just got kicked out of school and had nothing to do”, he explained.



According to him, the reception to his music in the United States has been amazing so far and from his short stay here and the reaction from the crowd he got while shooting a music video for one of his songs, it is obvious to him that Ghanaians love his music too.



Philly disclosed that he is working on a collaboration with Jay Bhad which he promises to release soon, and another with the ‘First Sermon’ hitmaker, Black Sherif which is still in work.