Meet the Guinness Book of Records couple with the ‘greatest height difference’

James and Chloe Lusted have entered the Guinness Book of Records once as the couple with the greatest height difference (different sexes).



On June 2, 2021, they broke the record for the greatest height difference of a married couple and have since kept the record unbeatable till date.



The couple got married in 2016 and have somewhat proved to the world that love has no bounds, with nearly a height difference of 3ft between them.



Chloe, who stands at 166.1 cm (5ft 5.4 in), is 2ft 1.6 taller than her husband, James, who stands at 109.3 cm (3ft 7 in).



However, James has Diastrophic Dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder that affects bones and cartilage development.



Per reports, he initially doubted that he would ever get married due to his condition.



"Being 3 ft 7 is tricky sometimes. But I can do everything you can do, just in a different way," Chloe’s husband, James said after maintaining the record with his wife.



James works as an actor and TV presenter, and Chloe works as a teacher.



The couple, who have been married for a period of five years, have a 3-year-old daughter named Olivia.



