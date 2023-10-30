Meet the Ghanaian barber who earns $1,000 for trimming Wizkid’s hair

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Nate the Barber, a popular Ghanaian celebrity hairstylist, has shed some lights on his career which is currently in its peak.



The celebrity barber, who is poised on making the profession look more attractive and respectful, has spoken on how lucrative it has been and the exposure he has attained from it.



Nate owns a luxury barber shop in some prime areas in Accra. He has two branches in East Legon and another one in Osu.



He recently opened a new branch in Washington DC, United States.



Sharing his success story in an interview with Berla Mundi, Nate was asked about the most important part of his career and he expressed that it has been his encounter with Nigerian singer, Wizkid.



Nate, who is currently Wizkid’s official Ghanaian barber, said he earns nothing less that a $1,000 anytime he gives Wizkid a clean cut.



“Wizkid doesn’t pay anything less than a $1,000. It’s the grace. F or someone like him, I don’t take money, he just blesses me,” he told Berla Mundi.



Nate said their first meeting was made possible through his friend, ‘Small god’, and the rest is now history.



“So, I met him through a friend of mine called small god. One day I was in the salon and I saw Wizkid walking through my door and I asked if I am dreaming. This is someone I admire so much and having him in my salon was just a blessing. Most of these celebrities’ request for home services but he appreciated me and came all the way to my salon. I respect that so much,” he stated.



The ‘Hairmasterz’ CEO, has offered services to countless celebrities including Ludacris, Michael Blackson, Black Sherif, KiDi, King Promise, Darkovibes, and many others.



