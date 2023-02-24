Meet the 5 young celebrities set to contest in upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

The transition from social media fame to the ‘halls of power’ has been a smooth one for many ‘socialite-turned-politicians’.



Perhaps, it is because their celebrity status puts them a step ahead of potential competitors, with ‘fame’ being the catalyst.



Also, the drive for an increased youth participation in governance in recent times has turned the political culture into a vibrant one, thereby making it attractive for some celebrities to participate.



This trend was not the same in the past, as politics was largely dominated by full-time politicians, businessmen, or ex-military generals.



However, it is interesting to note that a number of celebrities are contesting party primaries to represent the opposition National Democratic Congress in Parliament.



Seeking a total overhaul, these individuals are not only pushing for a change in their various constituencies, but also a change in the seat of the presidency.



Check out the list below:





Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah



Real Estate mogul cum socialite, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, is eyeing the Keta seat.









Kojo Jones whose wedding took Ghana by storm sometime in 2022, is expected to ease his path into the legislative house on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Even before the contest, the aspirant started embarking on some developmental projects such as the construction of bridges in the constituency.



The Keta Constituency seat is currently occupied by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.



