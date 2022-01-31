Meet Wizkid’s 'baby mama' who was Chris Brown's former manager

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wizkid’s baby mama once managed UK-based Ghanaian rapper, Tynchy Stryder, others



Wizkid steals current manager from Chris Brown



Jada Pollock is Wizkid’s third baby mama



Wizkid was not only drawn to her expertise but completely stole her away from Chris Brown after their first encounter.



Jada Pollock, who is currently Wizkid’s third ‘baby mama’ and a top management member of ‘Star Boy’ records was American superstar, Chris Brown’s former manager.



Jada P, as she is popularly known, is the Second-in-Command to Wizkid’s main manager, Sunday Are.



She met Wizkid back in 2012 but their relationship became more than just professional.



The 37-year-old American-born music executive shot into the limelight after she welcomed her first child, Zion Ayo-Balogun, with Wizkid sometime in 2017.



Zion is Wizkid’s third child and that earned Pollock the title as ‘Wizkid’s third baby mama.’



That’s not all, it has been previously reported that Jada was also the driving force behind American singer, Pia Mia’s music career.



She also managed British-based Ghanaian rapper, Tinchy Stryder, among others.



On September 10, 2021, Jada was rated Billboard’s Executive of the Week following the success of Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album and in particular, the ‘Essence’ hit.



Watch the posts below



